Witness appeal after rape of 14-year-old girl in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a rape of a teenage girl in Milton Keynes.

The incident happened between 10.30pm and 11.30pm last Tuesday (Nov 21) when the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was walking from the overbridge at the top of the steps that lead down to the Conniburrow, estate on Speedwell Place.

She stopped to tie a shoelace when she heard a voice call. She saw someone who she believed she knew. When she walked towards the person she realised she did not know him and he was with another man.

One of the men pushed her and grabbed her. He then raped her while the other man stood in front of them and continued speaking to the offender. The men then laughed before she left the scene.

The man who raped the victim is white, aged approximately 30 years old, 5ft 10ins, with curly scruffy dark short hair. He had a ginger short beard and a scar on the right side of his forehead. At the time he was wearing blue jeans and a black coat.

The other man was around 30 years old, approximately 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins, and had a chubby build. He was wearing jogging trousers with two stripes down the legs, glasses, a chain around his neck and pumps on his feet.

The incident was reported to police on Thursday (Nov 23).

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Glister, of Milton Keynes Force CID, said: “Detectives are investigating the report of rape and we are appealing for any witnesses. I would like to speak to anyone who has any seen or heard anything, or who has any details, which could assist this investigation.

“If you have any information which could assist, please contact police. Officers are currently providing support to the victim.

“People in the area may notice an increased presence of officers in the area while we conduct our enquiries. Anyone who has any information or concerns can approach and speak to an officer.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170349143’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.