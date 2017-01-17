Witnesses sought following assault in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault in Oldbrook.

At approximately 12pm on Saturday a man in his thirties and his six year-old daughter were cycling along a redway in Oldbrook.

When they crossed Studwick Drive by the Christian Community Centre, a light blue car stopped and a verbal altercation took place between the motorist and the male cyclist. The cyclist was then assaulted with a piece of wood. He sustained a cut to the top of his head.

Members of the public stopped at the scene to assist and the offender then drove off.

The offender is described as an Asian man of an average build, approximately 5’6” tall, aged in his late 30s or early 40s. He had short black hair and was believed to be wearing a dark jacket and glasses.

The car he was in is believed to be a hatchback, described as similar to a Honda Civic, with a partial registration plate of NP6.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information which could assist with the investigation. Call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43170012953.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.