Woburn restuarant listed as one of the best in the East of England

The Good Food Guide has announced its best local restaurant in the region and one from Bedfordshire has made the cut.

Paris House, in Woburn, scored highly against restaurants across the country.

The guide is compiled by combining reader feedback on restaurants and anonymous inspections by a team of industry experts.

other featuring restuarants on the list from the East of England include, The Croft Kitchen in Biggleswade, Alimentum in Cambridge, and Thompson St Albans in St Albans.