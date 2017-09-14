Woburn Safari Park welcomes an endangered camel to the herd

A new friend arrived at Woburn Safari Park as the first male camel to arrive in 15 years.

The Bactrian camel, named Khan, will take up home in the Northern Plains part of the road safari.

Endangered camel arrives at Woburn Safari Park.

Khan’s arrival marks an important step into the conservation of the species, with only 900 left in the wild.

Keepers are hoping the two female camels already at the park, Rita and Saturday, will warm to him.

Two other male counterparts, Zeeg and Genghis, will mean the herd’s numbers have increased to five.

Chris Smart, head of section for reserves, said: “The arrival of Khan is very exciting for everyone at the Park, and we hope that we will see a new baby in the future.

“Bactrian camels are critically endangered, with only around 900 left in the wild in Mongolia and China, so ex-situ conservation is essential to help ensure their future survival.”