Wolverton’s first mayor

Wolverton and Greenleys Town Council have elected their first ever mayor and Ansar Hussain is keen to be a bridge builder between communities.

Town clerk Sally McLellan said: “I have had the privilege of being clerk to the town council for nine years now, and each year the council has gone from strength to strength providing more activities and taking on increased responsibility for services in the parish.” The council continues to grow and has recognised the need for a Mayor to actively promote their parish.

The mayor said: “Our town has a huge significance within the Milton Keynes area. The town of Wolverton has great heritage and history. It is very vibrant and very multicultural with people from multi faiths and ethnicities. I want to promote the town and spread awareness of the town’s interest to authority bodies and at other external events.”

The town council are seeking funding to fund the new regalia for the mayor at the cost of £1,750. If you are interested in making a donation to help fund the new regalia there are a number of different options available from £100 to £1,750 donation. All donations are welcome and will be recognised through the town council’s publicity.