Woman, 60, assaulted and robbed in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery and assault of a 60-year-old woman.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (January 4) at about 9pm in Oldbrook Boulevard, Milton Keynes.

The victim had parked her car in a car park and leaned into the vehicle in order to get a pen from the passenger side door.

When she did this, she was hit from behind, which knocked her forward into the vehicle, and she fell onto the car seat.

The male offender then told her not to move and asked where her money was.

He then stole an amount of cash from her and left the scene.

The victim sustained a back injury during the incident, for which she received treatment at Milton Keynes General Hospital.

She has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Stephanie Mason, said: “This incident left the victim with injuries which required hospital treatment, and resulted in an amount of cash being stolen from her.

“I am appealing for anyone who has any details which they think could help our investigation to contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.