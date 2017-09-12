Woman airlifted to hospital following crash in Milton Keynes

A woman was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries following a collision on Tuesday morning.

The crash, involving two cars, happened at 9.49am with an air ambulance landing at the scene in Milton Keynes.

The Magpas enhanced medical team assessed the patient, in her 50s, and helped free her from the wreckage.

Theythen gave her advanced pain relief at the scene (providing her with A&E level care).

A SCAS Ambulance Service paramedic crew then took her to Luton and Dunstable Hospital. Her condition was described as stable.

Police officers and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance, and helped make the area safe.