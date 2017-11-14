Woman injured after collision in Milton Keynes

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a woman who was injured following a two car collision this morning (Tues).
The incident happened on Tongwell Street at Northfield. Crews from Broughton and Bletchley attended.
Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a woman who was injured following a two car collision this morning (Tues).
The incident happened on Tongwell Street at Northfield. Crews from Broughton and Bletchley attended.
Almost Done!
Registering with Milton Keynes Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.