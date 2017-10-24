Woman injured in collision in Milton Keynes this morning

Firefighters have been called out to a two car collision which happened on Monks Way in Bradwell, this morning.

No-one was trapped in the incident but one woman was injured in the accident, which occured at 8.46am.

Firefighters from Great Holm and Broughton assisted paramedics, made the scene safe and used an environmental pack to help contain an oil spill.