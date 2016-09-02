Woman rescued from river in Stony Stratford

Firefighters rescued a woman from the River Great Ouse, Stony Stratford yesterday afternoon.

Two appliances and crews from Great Holm, along with the Water Rescue Unit from Newport Pagnell were called out at 12.07pm on September 1.

Following the incident Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service used the hashtag #BeWaterAware on Twitter, and they included drowning warnings and information.

The post said 44 per cent of people who drown had no intention of going into the water.

The woman was assessed by paramedics.