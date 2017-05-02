Woman sentenced for ‘vicious’ attack on elderly man, 69, in Milton Keynes

A woman has been jailed for two years and eight months for attacking an elderly man with his own walking stick.

Layla Maria Carter, 35, was staying at the home of a 69-year-old man in North Twelfth Street, Milton Keynes who had agreed to let Carter stay with him for a few days as they were friends.

At around 1.45am on July 24 last year, Carter went into the man’s bedroom and asked to borrow £10 from him.

The man refused and Carter became aggressive, he asked her leave but she refused.

When the elderly man went to call the police, Carter has followed him and ripped the phone line out of the wall.

The man returned to his bedroom to use his mobile phone to call for help - Carter again followed him and grabbed the phone, the elderly man ended up on the floor.

Carter assaulted the man she stood on his leg and throat to pin him down and began hitting him with his walking stick until he fell unconscious.

The victim regained consciousness and managed to press his care alarm, he suffered lacerations to his face and soft tissue damage to his should left hand and left leg.

Carter was convicted after she pleaded guilty at the same hearing on April 10, 2017.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Tanya Lambert said: “I am pleased that Carter admitted her vicious attack on an elderly man who had taken her in out of good will.

“This was a very distressing case for all involved including those in the local community, support and care workers as well as police and medical staff.

“This has been made all the more distressing that the victim has since passed away of natural causes before he could see his attacker convicted.

“Our thoughts are with the victims’ family at what must be a difficult time.”