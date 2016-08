A woman from Bletchley shaved her head to support Macmillan cancer support.

Owners of the Dolphin Public House on Whaddon Way hosted the event for brave Allyson Williams to shave all her hair off to raise money.

Allyson said: “I am doing this because my sister-in-law is currently going through cancer treatment and we have raised over two thousand pounds.”

For more information to to donate visit: www.bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/allyson-williams/