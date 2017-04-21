Woman spat at outside primary school in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was spat at in Fishermead, Milton Keynes on Tuesday (April 18).

At approximately 8.50am, a verbal altercation took place between a group of adults outside Jubilee Primary School on Fishermead Blvd.

A woman in her 30s was then spat at by a man. She was not injured.

The offender is described as a black man, around 5ft 8ins, of a medium build, with shaven black hair. He was believed to be in his late forties.

It’s believed that the altercation was seen by other school parents and investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

If you have any information, please call PC Jade Trower from Milton Keynes Police Station on 101, quoting reference 43170111124.