Woman suffers memory loss following sexual assault in Milton Keynes

Police have appealed for information or witnesses after a sexual assault in Milton Keynes.

The victim, a woman in her twenties, was walking from the cash point to her car in the car park in Westcroft Retail Park at about 11.30pm on Thursday, August 3.

A man approached her and tried to engage her in conversation, saying ‘you‘re really gorgeous’.

He then grabbed the victim by her arm, pushed her head and pinched her cheeks and nose.

The victim fought off the offender before getting into her car and driving away from the scene.

Investigating officer, PC Paul Mabbutt said: “I am appealing to anyone with any information about the incident or anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Perhaps you saw or heard something unusual in the car park that evening, if you did please contact police.

“We believe that the offender’s intentions were sexual, therefore the offence is being investigated as a sexual assault.

“Thankfully the victim fought off the offender and was able to get into her vehicle and drive away from the scene. However, she sustained concussion during the incident and required hospital treatment. She has since been discharged but is still receiving ongoing treatement.

“There has been a delay in publishing an appeal because unfortunately the victim has sustained some memory loss due to the attack, however I hope there were some witnesses to the offence and I urge them to come forward.

“If you have any information about the incident please call police by visiting a police station or calling 101 and quoting reference number 43170234021.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.