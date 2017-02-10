Women Leaders Milton Keynes present a cheque for more than £10k to MK Dons SET

Women Leaders MK proudly presented a cheque for £10,405 to the MK Dons Sport and Education Trust (MK Dons SET) at a presentation ceremony at the Hilton DoubleTree, MK Stadium.

The cheque represented the surplus of money raised from the second Women Leaders MK Awards and included funds raised from a raffle on the evening.

The cheque was presented by Jan Flawn CBE, founder and chair of PJ Care, and also of the Women Leaders Awards to John Cove, chairman, and Steff Duffy of the MK Dons SET. In attendance were some of the Women Leader award winners, sponsors and judges.

In receiving the donation, John Cove thanked Jan and her team not only for raising funds for SET, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, but also for continuing to inspire ladies throughout the city to follow their dreams and acknowledge their success.

Steff Duffy, SET’s business development executive, then updated all guests on the progress of SET and all the activities planned for the year. To learn more, volunteer or support SET visit their website www.mkdonsset.com



Preparations for this year’s Women Leaders awards which is being held on Friday, October 13th, 2017 are now underway and nominations open on International Women’s Day, 8th March. Visit the website to nominate an inspiring woman in business or who works in the community at www.womenleadersmk.co.uk