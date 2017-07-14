The MK family of Thomas Morris fought tirelessly for the truth to come out over the failings at Woodhill.

But this week his dad Ralph Morris said the extent of the blunders exposed at the inquest had been even more shocking than he expected.

HMP Woodhill

“I knew my Tom had been let down, but I didn’t realise quite how shocking the failures were. We are just horrified beyond words,” he said.

Ralph wrote to the prison in April last year, just weeks before Tom’s death, expressing serious concerns about his son’s mental health.

“The prison wrote back to me saying they had spoken to Thomas and he was OK,” he said.

“As far as I’m concerned, Woodhill prison has blood on its hands over the way it treated my son.

“All I ask now is that they please listen to the Coroner, learn by their mistakes, and make changes before any other family goes through what

we have.”