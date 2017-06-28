Work begins on new industrial unit for Milton Keynes

Work has begun on a construction site in Milton Keynes that will see completion of a 30,000 square feet industrial unit in December 2017.

The new building will deliver BREEAM excellent environmental performance, the first of its kind in MK.

The site at Wolverton Mill is being developed jointly by locally based Secklow Asset Management and Buccleuch Property. The professional team comprises three Milton Keynes companies: architects DLA, project managers Jackson Coles and construction contractor Parkway.

Richard Parrott, director of Secklow Asset Management says: “This is a project that will excel not just in its environmental credentials but by bringing a new facility specifically designed for manufacturing to Milton Keynes. We look forward to occupiers taking possession in early 2018 which will bring new jobs and opportunities to the city.

“The property is available To Let or For Sale through the appointed joint agents Louch Shacklock and Bidwells.”