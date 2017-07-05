Work on new schools for Milton Keynes is well underway

Three new schools for Kents Hill Park are getting closer to completion.

A secondary, primary and special school are set to open on Timbold Drive in 2018, creating more than a thousand new places for children and young people in the area.

Councillor Zoe Nolan, cabinet member for children and young people, visited the site this week to see how work was progressing.

She said: “It was wonderful to see how the schools are taking shape. Milton Keynes is known for its school build programme, which is vital to keep pace with our growing population.

“We are committed to providing a good school place for every child, close to where they live. These schools will provide just that for pupils in this area of the city.”

The £27 million pound project includes a 750 place secondary school, 356 place primary school with nursery, and a 50 place special school which will be an extension to Slated Row School, recently judged Outstanding by Ofsted.

It is expected that the Secretary of State will announce who will be running the primary and secondary schools in the next few weeks.