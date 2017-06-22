Working Milton Keynes mum becomes jackpot millionairess

A busy mum of two has become an instant millionaire after betting just 25p on an online game.

Angela New, 47, logged on for a quick early morning flutter on the bgo gaming site while her husband and children were still asleep at their Newton Longville home.

She bet the princely sum 25p on her favourite online game, which is called Gladiator.

Minutes later she won the jackpot – £1.3m.

“I saw the amount and felt like I was in a dream,” she said. “I just felt sick and didn’t know what to do with myself,” said the working mum.

Angela ran upstairs screaming, waking up her husband who had been on a night shift from his job as a long-distance lorry driver.

She said this week: “ It’s just completely amazing and will change everything for us.

“We can pay off the mortgage, clear all of our bills and even give up work for a bit.”

Allan Turner, head of marketing at bgo comments: “We’ve had some fantastic wins on bgo in the past few months.”

He added: “We’re really pleased for Angela and her family – what a result!

“It shows that even by placing small bets you can win really big on your favourite games, whatever the odds!”

The Gladiator slot machine-style game is based on the Ridley Scott movie of the same name.

It boasts five-reels and 25-paylines, as well as title as a free spins feature and bonus games.

Bgo is a multi gaming site offering a range of casino games, slot games and bingo sessions all on the same site.

Players must be over the age of 18 and register before they start playing.

The current jackpot on Gladiator is £6.2m. But Angela and her family are quite happy with their £1.3m!