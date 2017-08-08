Writers celebrate MK50 competition success

Six writing talents celebrated a win in a short story competition organised jointly by Community Learning MK (CLMK) and Arts Gateway MK to mark MK’s 50th anniversary.

More than 100 local people entered the competition, which was also supported by

IngramSpark and MKFM.

Entries ranged from a post-apocalyptic vision of a drought-ridden landscape to an unusual love story based around an animated movie, all sharing a passion for MK, its landscape and landmarks. Family and technology were also common themes.

The winners received their awards from the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr David Hopkins and MK’s award-winning and Sunday Times best-selling author Carole Matthews at the CLMK Adult Learner Awards on Friday, July 21, as part of an annual event recognising outstanding individuals in community learning.

As well as receiving a small cash prize, the authors will have their stories printed in a special anthology due to be released later in the year. The book, sponsored by local digital print company IngramSpark, will include 50 of the best stories submitted for the competition and is expected to be released in September, to coincide with the Milton Keynes Literary Festival.

The winning stories were:

Under 20s

Parched by Peter Lickorish - A depiction of Milton Keynes in 2030 overcoming the

devastating impacts of water shortage.

The Point of Love by Joshua Nicholson - A lyrical description of the thoughts preceding a proposal.

MK at The Olympics by James Harman – A lesson in determination which depicts MK’s journey to becoming a ‘new town’.

Over 20s

Herons by Jan Lovell - An insight into the minds of disconsolate teenagers.

A Bit of The World by Elizabeth Hayward – How a father’s patience enabled the art of map reading to become a reality.

The Streets of Newton Killings by Guy Russell – A plot by big business to take over MK’s famous grid system.

Cllr Liz Gifford, Cabinet Member responsible for culture said: “Our special 50th year is an opportunity for celebration but also for creativity and I’m delighted MK50 has inspired so many local people to share their talent. Maybe this will be the start of a great new hobby for some writers. Congratulations to the winners, and thank you to everyone who submitted a story.”