Xscape Milton Keynes announced as lead sponsor of new photography book

Xscape and local freelance photographer Gill Prince have announced Xscape has become lead sponsor for the MK50 Photography Book project.

This high quality art book will feature 50 landscape, urban and architectural images of Milton Keynes.

The book aims to demonstrate how beautiful and unique Milton Keynes is at 50, which is will be next year, to raise awareness and to help promote the town as a vibrant and exciting place to live and work.

It will be published in December 2016 in time for the start of the birthday celebrations in early 2017.

READ MORE: 50 reasons to feel birthday pride in Milton Keynes



Xscape is the 10th confirmed sponsor for the project, following on from the announcement of The Open University’s sponsorship earlier this month.

As lead sponsor, Xscape will take a key role in promoting the book boasting annual footfall of over seven million guests, thanks to its wide range of leisure activities, shops, bars and restaurants.

Xscape general manager Carl Meale, said: “We jumped at the chance to be sponsors of this book - as the most iconic building in the city, images of Xscape are used nationally and beyond as a symbol of MK. It’s a natural fit for us to be involved in this brilliant project, and we can’t wait to see it complete.”

Gill Prince added: “Xscape was definitely one of the top businesses on my list, that I thought would see the value in this project - I’m thrilled that they are so excited to be on board.

“Now, just to choose which image of Xscape to include.”