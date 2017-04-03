Xscape Milton Keynes gets Easter entertainment sorted

This Easter, Xscape Milton Keynes is inviting families to step into their ‘Wonderland’ themed craft garden and get creative, with free art and crafts fun between Friday 14th – Monday 17th April.

Plus, keep your eyes peeled as the Easter Bunny has promised to make an appearance and he might be giving away a few sweet treats along the way.

And don’t forget the other activities on offer within Xscape throughout the Easter holidays; maybe try your hand at a spot of indoor skydiving at iFly, hit slopes for some sledging at Snozone or enjoy a spot of competitive family bowling at Hollywood Bowl.

Why not head to Cineworld to watch one of the family movies hitting the big screen like Disney’s Beauty and the Beast or the hilarious The Boss Baby, or maybe for something a little more action-packed Kong: Skull Island will get your family’s vote?

Find out more about what’s on at www.xscape.co.uk