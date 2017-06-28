Xscape Milton Keynes is ready to welcome Gravity

A huge new trampoline park will open in the old Wonderworld unit in Xscape later this year.

The new Gravity Trampoline Park will boast more than 150 inter-connected trampolines that can be used for a variety of activities, including free jumping, fitness classes, group entertainment and parties. You can even bring out your competitive side with regular Dodgeball tournaments.

The park will offer parent and toddler sessions and even special disability sessions, so as many people as possible can bounce off some energy, get fit and have fun.

A viewing gallery and free WiFi will also be available for parents who just want to let the children blow off some steam.

A spokesman for Gravity Trampoline Parks said, “Having started our journey at Xscape Yorkshire, we are really excited to be opening at XscapeMK, which will be the biggest trampoline park in Milton Keynes with over 150 trampolines. We can’t wait to welcome new customers to come and enjoy the trampoline park and try something new, as well as Gravity rocks, our new urban climbing offer.”