Xscape Milton Keynes is roaring to go this summer

Xscape Milton Keynes is taking you back in time, back over 60 million years to when dinosaurs roamed the earth!

This summer, you can meet a ‘real’ T-Rex as Xscape brings the Great Outdoors into its complex.

After the huge success of its dinosaur-themed adventures last summer the visitors from the Jurassic period are back with even more free fun and activities for 2017.

From July 24 to August 13, visit the dino-themed area where you can have your photo taken with a newly hatched dinosaur egg.

Then on selected days you can meet ‘Rex’ the friendly and very realistic animatronic T-Rex as he roams the Xscape building, looking for tasty child-shaped treats!

And for one very special extra day, you can get to pet baby dinosaurs, but be extra careful as they can be a bit too hungry for attention.

There will also be free dinosaur-themed arts and craft activities (on selected days, when Rex is visiting) where you can make your own headdress complete with a long tail and spikes.

To find out the days ‘Rex’ will be visiting and the days and times for the art and craft activities, visit www.xscape.co.uk