Yoga teachers host fun day to raise money for Willen Hospice

Yoga teachers Gaynor Macaulay and Laura Brady will be hosting a Yoga family fun day to celebrate the launch of The Yoga Club.

At the event on May 1, all money raised during the day will be used to support the vital, specialist care given to people with life limiting conditions at Willen Hospice.

Willen Hospice needs to raise most of its annual funding from the local community, and without the support and generosity of people at events like the Yoga Family Fun Day, Willen Hospice could not provide care.

Gaynor said: “We’re supporting Willen Hospice because the they provide an invaluable service to the people in this area.

“We have all been touched by serious illness and Laura and I feel passionate about supporting this charity.

“The day will be a lot of fun as there will be kid’s and adult yoga taster sessions, games, face painting, refreshments and great raffle prizes and between us we can raise a lot of money for Willen Hospice.”

Free tickets are available at www.yogaclubuk.com