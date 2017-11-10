Young artists create celebration clay discs for permanent display

Celebratory artwork is now on view at Willen Primary School, following a project with the North Buckinghamshire Decorative and Fine Arts Society’s.

The society’s Young Arts Project sponsored local artist Andrew Macdermott to work with the pupils to create a lasting piece of art work to celebrate MK50.

The children discussed their favourite places in the local area and then Andrew helped them to create celebratory discs in clay to depict their choice.

A selection of discs from a range of year groups was made and these were mounted in a permanent position on a school wall.

The school says the children are delighted with the finished product. They enjoyed working with a professional artist and were inspired by his enthusiasm for clay work.

The North Buckinghamshire Decorative and Fine Arts Society was formed in 2009 and has about 250 members. It holds monthly lecture meetings in Newport Pagnell as well as special interest days and visits. The society is open to new members and guests who would be warmly welcomed. It will be formally changing its name to The Arts Society North Bucks in January.

The National Decorative and Fine Arts Society - now known as The Arts Society - works to advance decorative and fine arts education and appreciation through a network of local societies and national events.

Local societies hold monthly lectures given by some of the country’s top experts, together with days of special interest, educational visits and cultural holidays.

Society members and affiliate members also help in promoting involvement in, and appreciation of, art for children and young people through a scheme known as Young Arts. They are also able to take part in conservation volunteering projects in churches, museums, castles and stately homes.

Visit www.northbucksdfas.co.uk