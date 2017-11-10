Young carers enjoy VIP day with football stars

Two young carers from Milton Keynes were treated to a perfect fan day experience at MK Dons.

Global ticketing solutions provider Tickets.com teamed up with Young Carers MK in its T.Cares programme, which seeks to support local community efforts by arranging remarkable experiences for deserving individuals.

Ben and Valmik, who arranged a dog walk and school fancy dress day to raise money for Young Carers MK and Willen Hospice, had a VIP experience arranged for them.

They were invited to attend a match against Northampton Town and before kick-off, were taken on a stadium tour by MK Dons’ all-time leading goal scorer Izale McLeod.

The lads enjoyed a three-course meal in the Dons’ hospitality suite before visiting the home changing room to wish the team good luck and then headed out pitch-side for photos with the team captains and referees.

As the match ended in a tense 0-0 draw, Ben and Valmik were taken behind the scenes to attend the Man of the Match presentation, won by Dons defender George Williams.

They also received memorabilia including a home shirt signed by the pair’s favourite player, Chuks Aneke.