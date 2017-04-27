Young carers race in for circuit meeting with Prince after invite by Freemasons

Young carers from North Bucks met a Prince when they spent a day at Silverstone Circuit.

The circuit hosted the first round of the Vintage Sports Car Club’s (VSCC) Formula Vintage race season over the weekend of April 22 and 23, and amongst the visitors was Prince Michael of Kent.

As a member of the British Racing Driver’s Club, the Prince was in attendance to present the awards for the day’s special ‘Stanley Mann Cup’.

Also attending the event were 20 Young Carers from North Bucks who were the guests of Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire Freemasons.

The group of YC2 youngsters aged between nine and 17 were treated to a full, fun-packed day at the races, which included chatting to some of the drivers, watching the vintage car races, fun at the funfair and lunch at Pit Stop Café at the course.

YC2 is a self-funded charity, founded by Margo Jackson.

Margo said: “We would like to thank Bucks and Northants Freemasons for enabling the YC2 group to have a wonderful day out. The youngsters work so hard looking after their family members and it’s lovely to see the pleasure they get from a day off with their friends and really being able to enjoy themselves. The highlight of the day for many of them was meeting Prince Michael who came over and chatted to them whilst sitting in one of the beautiful cars at the event.”