Young citizens raise more than £1,000 for children’s ward at Milton Keynes Hospital

A group of teenagers proved they were amazing citizens when they set out to raise cash for MK hospital children’s ward.

For instead of raising their target of £250 in a week under the National Citizen Service (NCS) programme, they generated four times more - culminating in a bumper cheque for £1.051.

The youngsters, who are aged between 15 and 17, raised the bulk of the money from busking at the city centre.

“While one quarter of the group performed, the others spoke to people passing by, explaining to them what we were doing and asking for donations,” said spokesman Ijeoma Ogbuju.

They also held a bake sale at the hospital, a raffle, and a neon night walk for friends and family around MK.

The fundraising task was the third phase of the four week National Citizen Service programme, in which local teens were split into groups of 16.

This group called itself 5 Alive and chose the children’s ward for its social action project.

They intended to buy colouring books and board games, but instead raised enough to buy three brand new iPads and five newly-released DVDs for the young patients.

“The nurses in the ward were so grateful to us as they have been trying to fundraise for the iPads for a while now,” said Ijeoma.

NCS is a four week programme, split into three phases. The first is adventure, the second skills, and the third is social action to help the community.

The youngest person on the successful 5 Alive team was 15. The oldest was 17. NCP youngsters are split into teams of around 16 people, mixed male and female.