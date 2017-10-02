Young leader award for academy student after Redways campaign

An MK Academy student is celebrating winning Citizens:mk’s Young Leader of the Year Award.

Eighteen-year-old Josephine Osei has been recognised for her efforts leading Citizens:mk’s Redways Relaunch campaign.

The Redways Relaunch campaign was initiated by six schools at the Citizens:mk Delegates Assembly on February 7, 2017.

Students at MK Academy, Jubilee Wood Primary School, St Monica’s Catholic Primary School, St. Paul’s Catholic School, Southwood Primary School and Summerfield Primary School joined forces for the campaign, which aims to make improvements to the Redways network near these six schools.

In her role as campaign leader, Josephine addressed various audiences and successfully won a pledge in Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday year to make 50 improvements to the Redways.

Josephine said: “Young people like the Redways, but want them to be brighter, safer and cleaner. Through this Citizens program I have learnt to be a leader, one who knows what is right and does it by collaborating with people in power.

“Through this journey, I have seen my actions inspiring other people and this has been very fulfilling for me.”

She added: “One thing that I have been able to overcome is my fear of speaking in an open crowd.

“It has made me feel unstoppable. Now, if I want to do something, I feel empowered to do it because my self-confidence has increased greatly.”