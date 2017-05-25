Young Milton Keynes sports stars receive bursary and meet Olympic swimmer

Olympic swimmer Mark Foster visited MK’s young sports stars at a bursary presentation lunch.

The event was organised by Milton Keynes Community Foundation and SportsAid UK.

Every year the MK Sporting Lunch Club choose four local stars to be awarded a £2,000 bursary to help them progress in their chosen sport.

This year the bursary winners were 17-year-old badminton player Callum Hemming, Lacrosse star Philippa Stacey, 19, and badminton champs Fee Teng Liew, 17, and Pamela Reyes, who is 14.

Mark spoke to the young people about his sporting journey and how it felt to be the Olympic flagbearer.

He also congratulated them on their successes.

Callum is a national Gold Tournament winner, who had played in the World Junior Championships as well as the French League.

Fee Teng has represented her country and played with partner Callum in the world junior events. Meanwhile Pamela has a string of national wins and has been chosen for the Six Nations in Denmark.

Philippa is a nationally-acclaimed lacrosse player who was chosen to captain the England U19 team this year.