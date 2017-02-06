Youngsters celebrate city’s milestone birthday

The new city marks its 50th anniversary this year and our schools and nurseries are loving getting involved in the celebrations.

Staff and students at Two Mile Ash School recently spent time experiencing all that is on offer here in Milton Keynes and filmed their fun. They made the most of the variety of places of interest available to visit by zipping off to view the amazing Formula 1 cars at Red Bull Racing, investigating the world’s first ever computer at The National Museum of Computing and making numerous other short trips to landmark locations.

Russell Street School

You can watch the final version of their film on the Two Mile Ash School YouTube page: www.youtube.com/twomilesashschool.

Helium balloons were released by students at Greenleys First School to mark the official birthday of Milton Keynes on Monday, January 23. All 158 children were given a balloon, with a location tag attached, to let off into the sky.

On the same day, little ones at Kiddi Caru’s Walnut Tree nursery held a special birthday tea party complete with cakes, sandwiches and home-made buns.

Meanwhile, over in Stony Stratford, pupils at Russell Street School have designed a herd of colourful cows to hide around their surrounding community for everyone to enjoy spotting.