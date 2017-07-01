Youngsters check out the latest safety addition at Hazard Alley

Pupils from Brooklands Farm Primary School are among the first to have visited the new-look replica food store which features within Hazard Alley at The Safety Centre.

The Safety Centre village shop – which helps to teach youngsters about the consequences and risks of peer pressure, bullying and shoplifting – has undergone a complete makeover recently, courtesy of the Co-op.

Contractors and tradespeople who were working on the recently-opened Bodmin Place store in Broughton gave their time and materials to recreate the look and feel of a real Co-op store.

Director of The Safety Centre Jo Green said: “We’re passionate about helping children to keep themselves safe. We are thrilled with the support from the Co-op and our other supporters which is vital to maintaining and upgrading the facility for the benefit of children and young people in the region.”

The Safety Centre was set up in collaboration between Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and Thames Valley Police as the first purpose-built education centre in the UK. It provides a host of “real-life” interactive learning experiences, giving children and young people a unique opportunity to develop knowledge of how to stay safe.

Brian Pooley, area manager for the Co-op, said: “It’s such a fantastic, interactive and innovative setting which enhances the curriculum, bringing learning to life outside the classroom to teach children in our community vital safety skills. As a community retailer, the Co-op is delighted to have supported the facility.”

Having ‘bagged’ the Co-op’s support, The Safety Centre is now looking forward to throwing its doors open to the public for its annual open day on Sunday, July 23.

For more information visit http://www.safetycentre.co.uk/