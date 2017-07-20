Youngsters dare to dream big for the future as term finishes

Pupils have been reminiscing about the successes of the last academic year and looking forward to the future at Broughton Fields Primary School.

It has been a successful year at the school, most notably because it was once again graded as “good” by Ofsted in late March. Inspectors recognised that “pupils achieve well are proud of their school”.

The positive feedback continued when the school’s Values Based Education Quality Mark was renewed in June, with assessors commenting that there was “overwhelming evidence that this is a values-based school (where) Values Education clearly underpins the strategic thinking of the school and the policies and practices that are in place.”

Excitingly, this academic year has seen the school commence a new project aimed at raising the aspiration of its pupils by encouraging them to “Dream Big” for their future. The Dream Big project began in May with an Aspiration Day.

Pupils spent time with an assortment of people during the day, including a British Airways pilot, an airline cabin crew member, a magistrate, an engineer, a police officer and a midwife. This experience provided the pupils with an opportunity to learn about career paths that they may not otherwise have considered.

Indeed, this year has been all about being open to new things, as pupils from the school also participated in a “Dare to be Different” day at Daytona Racing in Tamworth. Ten girls from Years 4 and 5 were immersed in the world of karting for the day, shining in activities that they perhaps would never normally imagine engaging with.

Deputy Headteacher Hayley Hughes said: “Broughton Fields is dedicated to encouraging all of its children to be the best they can be without limits and to dare to dream big. The school will be continuing to work on this theme in the coming year.”