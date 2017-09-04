Youngsters get a holiday head start on future finance planning

Children and young people in the new city experienced a novel approach to financial education lessons when an interactive installation appeared in Intu shopping centre earlier this summer.

The NatWest Experiential Hub, complete with videos and a touchscreen MoneySense quiz, popped up with support from NatWest’s Midlands and East of England Regional Board.

Branch banking staff were eager to encourage young people aged 5 to 18 to sharpen their money saving skills and were on hand to offer advice.

Jan Hulston, chairman of the Midlands and East of England Regional Board, said: “The Experiential Hub is wonderful way to get young people engaged and thinking about their finances. MoneySense has been created to give young people lessons on financial planning that are easy to understand and make sense in real-life situations. We hope that all who visited enjoyed the experience and learned a little bit about their personal finances.”