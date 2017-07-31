Youngsters get soaked testing out the latest fun spot in city’s popular park

The new Splash ‘n’ Play splash park at Willen Lake, Milton Keynes’ most popular park, has opened with a successful first weekend.

Despite the disappointing weather, the new splash park was enjoyed by lots of children, with plenty of positive feedback received on the site as youngsters tested it out.

Rob Wood, general manager of Willen Lake, said: “It was fantastic to see so many children enjoying our new Splash ‘n’ Play and we are thrilled that it is now open – just in time for the summer holidays!

“Next to open will be the refreshment kiosk, which will sell drinks, snacks and deliciously smooth home-made gelato.”

The new splash park is part of the first phase of a wider development at Willen Lake, which also included the installation of new toilets, and a new, surfaced car park offering an additional 300 spaces.

Further natural play features were installed and grass areas within the site were re-landscaped, improving the space available for play, picnics and events.

Further tree and shrub planting will take place in the autumn.

This initial phase has cost £2.8million, and a second phase of around £1.5million is planned for next year to further improve the site’s facilities.

The redevelopment has been funded completely by self-financing charity The Parks Trust, which manages and maintains over 6,000 acres of green space across Milton Keynes.

For more information please visit www.willenlake.org.uk