Youngsters impress judges with their coding skills at festival

A group of Year 7 students are feeling proud after impressing the judges in a coding competition.

The youngsters, who attend Summerfield School, have won an award for the coding skills that they demonstrated at the MK Innovates Festival this summer.

They were tasked with developing an animation or game and, despite some issues with the visualisations, the judges all agreed that there was real promise in the work the group submitted.

The competition was organised by MK Women Leaders and PJ Care to showcase Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and was sponsored by digital forensics specialists Evidence Talks.

Summerfield School’s vision is to develop highly motivated learners who value and enjoy learning, an approach which Evidence Talks CEO Elizabeth Sheldon believes was evident in their work.

She said: “The ability to code will become more important with every new application of digital technology and these students have already shown a remarkable group of the techniques at a very young age. Their entries are a credit to themselves and to Summerfield School.”