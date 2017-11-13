Youngsters lead the remembrance parade in Stony Stratford

The remembrance parade in Stony Stratford was led by 40 beaver scouts, cub scouts, scouts and explorer scouts yesterday (Sunday).

They gathered with their leaders and district commissioner to lead the parade through the town’s High Street, and to the war memorial on Horsefair Green.

Stony Stratford brownies, guides, rainbows and children from St Mary and St Giles C of E School swelled the number of participants still further.

All of the uniformed children behaved superbly well despite the cold and this year’s service was again, expertly organised by the MK Lions, officiated by Father Ross and attended by Stony Stratford/Wolverton Police Service, Stony Stratford Town Council, MK Council, Rotary, Lions Clubs, the Greek Orthodox Church, the RAOB and ex-servicemen’s organisations.

Hot drinks and hot dogs were served in the Scout Hall afterwards.

Two Stony Stratford Explorer Scouts have been selected from Stony Stratford Scout Group to attend a trip to the Amazon with the British Explorer Society, and a cake sale at the event kick-started their fundraising campaign - with an overall target of £5000 each needing to be met by 2019.

Scouting provides more than 200 activities and is open to boys and girls aged 6 to 18. Anyone interested in joining should visit www.scouts.org.uk/get-involved or call Alby Wilson on 01908 563398.