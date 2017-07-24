YourMK asks Milton Keynes residents to select their own Independent Advisor

YourMK, the company set up last year as a partnership of Milton Keynes Council and Mears Group to lead on regeneration, is asking residents on Fullers Slade to vote for their own independent advisor to help guide them through the regeneration process.

The independent advisor will provide impartial advice to residents during the regeneration to assist them in making the right decisions for themselves, and thereby ensuring that the processes adopted by YourMK are fair and transparent.

David Gleeson, managing director at YourMK said: “We have always said that we will provide independent advice to the residents – and we want them to make the decision about who should have that role. “Once elected, the independent advisor will spend a lot of time on the estate talking and listening to residents.

“They will have a responsibility to provide regular information to residents and will be available for advice and discussions”.

The advisor will chair the resident steering group and, while respecting and maintaining complete confidentiality, will provide feedback to YourMK to ensure concerns can be responded to effectively. The election for advisors will be held on Saturday (July 29) from 10am to 2pm at the Rowans Family Centre and all Fullers Slade residents are invited to attend, hear from the candidates and vote.