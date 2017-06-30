YourMK regeneration engagement begins in Milton Keynes

The community led approach to regeneration that YourMK promised has kicked off at a Back to the Future themed fun day organised by the Fullers Slade Residents Association.

At last weekend’s event, the YourMK team, including the expert master planners from Shepheard Epstein Hunter met with almost 100 residents to discuss their hopes and concerns for the regeneration of their area.

This was the first of a series of events, meetings, training sessions, workshops and other ways for residents on Fullers Slade to be part of regeneration that will lead to the creation of a master plan for the estate in 2018.

Kathryn Eames. head of regeneration said: “The residents association put on an amazing community event and it was great to see so many people enjoying themselves.

“People we spoke to were overwhelmingly optimistic about the planned regeneration and looking forward to the positive changes it will bring.

“This is just the first of a whole range of opportunities for people to get involved and give us their opinions and ideas.”

There are currently seven events planned to take place during July and August including a couple of training sessions to help residents get more familiar with regeneration and the steps involved.