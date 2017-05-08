YourMK wins anti loan shark award

YourMK, the company formed last year as a partnership of Milton Keynes Council and Mears Group, has been highly commended for their work in making people aware of the dangers of loan sharks.

YourMK organised a week of action that involved a number of training sessions to help staff identify loan shark activity and helped them provide support to loan shark victims.

YourMK also encouraged local agencies to sign a charter pledging a zero tolerance approach to loan sharks.

Tony Quigley, head of service for the England Illegal Money Lending Team said: “Well done to all our winners and ‘highly commended’ runners up in the National Champions Awards 2016.

“You have all contributed to making a difference and tackling this crime in your community.”

Charlie Davies, Community Partnership officer at YourMK, said: “We were very pleased to work with the England Illegal Money Lending Team and our local communities to highlight the dangers of loan sharks.

“As a result of the local groups we funded, the roadshows we ran and the events we held, many more people across Milton Keynes are now aware of the huge risks of getting involved with loan sharks.”

David Gleeson, managing director of YourMK added: “YourMK is committed to working in partnership with organisations who share our values to benefit communities. Regeneration is about much more than buildings and this initiative is exactly the kind of thing we want to be part of.”