Youth are out in full force to improve town and cemetery

Members of a youth group from the city have been transforming the streets and a cemetery in their latest community project.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association were out in full force on Sunday, May 7, to work in Stony Stratford.

Joined by senior members from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association of Milton Keynes, the volunteers were busy along London Road and at the town’s cemetery.

Waqas Ahmad Khokhar, youth leader, said: “Whilst visiting the cemetery, we noticed that there was a lot of scattered rubbish, which had most likely been blown in by the strong winds we have been having recently.”

Waqas got the message out to members and also to president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association of MK, Maqbool Mubasher.

Waqas added: “After speaking to the management of the cemetery, we decided to meet up at the cemetery, to not only clean up the cemetery by litter picking but to also try to fix up some of the graves that had been broken over the years. We of course gained permission from the families before doing this.

“It turned out to be a very enjoyable day for all those involved and the weather was also on our side with the sun shining. We are looking forward to our next clean up project.”

Members of the youth association of Milton Keynes regularly volunteer to help litter pick and clean schools and are also involved in many other charity events. Visit www.muslimsforhumanity.org.uk