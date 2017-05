The search is on for a missing Milton Keynes millionaire who is unaware that he or she has been sitting on a winning lottery ticket for three months.

The Lotto ticket was purchased in Milton Keynes in mid February and is worth exactly £1m.

But the winner only has another couple of months to cash it in, as the prize expires on August 14.

The ticket number is BLUE69460642.

Check all unclaimed tickets on https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/unclaimed-prizes