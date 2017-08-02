AUDIO: 999 recording from mum who gave birth on the floor while home alone

A mum who gave birth on her living room floor while she was home alone is planning to celebrate her baby’s first birthday on EXACTLY the same spot.

Little Maryam El-halimi will open presents and tuck into her birthday cake next month on the same patch of laminate where she made her dramatic entrance into the world.

“We made history in that spot so we thought it was the perfect place to celebrate!” said mum Chaimae.

She was three days overdue last September and felt a few twinges while getting breakfast for her other two children at 8am.

After her husband Ajaz left to do the school run, she suddenly went into full-blown labour.

“It all happened so quickly. My husband was stuck in traffic, so I rang 999 and told them I thought the baby was coming,” said Chaimae.

But the family’s new home on Fairfield has only just been built – and the ambulance crew couldn’t find the street on the new estate.

“I stayed on the phone giving directions to them repeatedly, trying to guide them here. But the baby wasn’t going to hold on. All of a sudden she just started coming,” said Chaimae.

“She was born on the floor while I was kneeling next to the sofa, still talking on the phone. In the recording you can hear me saying at 9am ‘the baby’s come – she’s here’.

Paramedics checked out Chaimae and little Maryam, who weighed a healthy 7lb 15oz. Both were pronounced fine and allowed to remain at home, where they spent the rest of the day snuggled up on the sofa together.

“It really was quite traumatic but luckily we were both fine and it all ended well. And the children were thrilled to come home from school and find they had a new baby sister,” said Chaimae.

Her labour lasted just one hour and she was on the phone for 11 minutes to the 999 operator. The amublance crew arrived several minutes after the birth, along with Ajaz – in time to cut the cord.

Chaimae’s other children, seven-year-old Rayham and four-year-old Yasmin, were also born quite quickly – but in hospital.