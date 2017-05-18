Can you find a date for genuine George to celebrate his birthday in Milton Keynes?

A theatre-loving bachelor is hoping the magic of MK’s 50th anniversary will save him from being alone at his own birthday celebration.

George Handley has booked two tickets to see Grease the Musical at Milton Keynes Theatre on the day he turns 39.

Because he has Asperger’s syndrome and anxiety, he has struggled to find suitable dates in the past.

“Basically, I would just love it if I could share my birthday and my visit to MK with someone,” he said.

“I have had problems in my life and in many ways it can prevent me from doing things that I want to do – things that most people take for granted.”

“I’ve been on my own for years and I have made myself a huge promise that this year I won’t be on my own for my birthday and that I will meet a woman who will love me. I hope I won’t be let down.”

George is travelling 80 miles from his home in Nottingham in his quest to find the woman of his dreams in Milton Keynes.

His social anxieties mean the task of travelling alone can be a “nightmare”, but he is determined to do it during the city’s 50th anniversary year.

“I decided that I would celebrate Milton Keynes’ birthday by visiting your great city on my birthday,” he said.

George, who is a huge fan of musicals, has paid for two side by side seats at the theatre.

“I do hope that I have not lost money and that I will be going with somebody after all. The question is, am I being too optimistic?” he asked the Citizen.

George’s ideal woman would be around 30 years old, and also keen on musicals. She would be child-free and a non smoker.

Genuine prospective dates can email George at george.handley33@btinternet.com