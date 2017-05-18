Can you help police find this man and return him to prison?

Police are appealing for the public to help them find a convicted robber who is wanted on recall to prison.

Gerald Komati, 19, was released from prison on January 11, having served a sentence for robbery and assault.

He was released with specific conditions which he has breached by failing to live at an “approved premises”, say police.

As a result and he is now wanted on recall to prison.

Komati is black, 6ft 1ins tall, and has short black hair. He is believed to frequent the Lakes Estate in Bletchley.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Paul Evans said: “Our enquiries to trace Gerald Komati are continuing, and we would like to hear from anyone who recognises him or knows of his whereabouts. We would ask them not to approach him, but to contact police on 101 as a matter of urgency.”