A birthday gift for Milton Keynes schools from Living Archive

For the past 40 years Living Archive Milton Keynes has produced performances from large-scale documentary musical dramas to broadcast radio ballads. The archive collections have inspired over 100 songs composed by local musicians about people who have lived in the area.

To celebrate Milton Keynes’ 50th Birthday, 36 of these songs have been brought together in a project to share MK’s special heritage and create the first accessible collection of home-grown music.

This week, the Living Archive shared the book with every school in the borough.

The Milton Keynes Songbook includes the background to each song, together with a free download of the song scores. Living Archive Milton Keynes has made a complimentary book available to all schools in the borough to enable our young people to learn and be inspired by MK’s founders.

To celebrate the launch of the songbook and website Two Mile Ash Primary School, Caroline Haslett Primary School and Denbigh School with be performing at Denbigh School with the Living Archive Band on Thursday 30 November.

Copies of the book will be for sale for £10.