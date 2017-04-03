Children and family centres in Milton Keynes praised in new survey

Almost 100% of families who use Milton Keynes Council’s Children and Family Centres are pleased with the service they receive, according to a recent survey.

Six hundred centre users were asked for their views via a questionnaire, which covered how the centres support families to be healthy, how they help children prepare to start school, and how the centres offer parents the opportunity to improve their self-esteem and aspirations.

Comments about the centres were very positive with parents praising the friendliness of staff and the range of fun and interactive sessions.

The centre staff’s ability to help children and parents to grow in confidence, including getting into further education and training was also highlighted.

Councillor Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Children and Families said: “This is really positive news for our children and family centre staff. They are providing an invaluable service to families in the heart of their community which is giving children a good start in life, and helping families to thrive. I’d like to thank the team for their hard work. I know they will take these comments on board and continue to improve their service to families even further.”