Halloween will taste great at Gulliver’s in Milton Keynes

Gully Mouse and friends have taken a special delivery of very tasty treats at Gulliver’s this week: More 100,000 Swizzels sweets for the parks’ Halloween Trick & Treat Trail!

The theme park is getting ready for Halloween this half-term holiday. Home to the UK’s only Trick & Treat Trail sponsored by the sweetmaker Gulliver’s is offering a heap of spooky but sweet-tasting fun for little ones this October.

The Swizzels Trick & Treat Trail invites families to follow a spooky map to seek out five Halloween activity stations across each theme park.

At every station youngsters can carry out a chilling challenge - such as casting a spell and mixing up a potion - to earn some of their favourite Swizzels sweet treats.

Dean Kimberley, director of guest services at Gulliver’s, said: “This will be Gulliver’s fourth year partnering with Swizzels and we are very excited about it. We go all-out at Halloween to ensure that children and their families have a frighteningly fun experience, with plenty of tricks, but more treats, in store.”

Sarah-Louise Heslop, marketing manager at Swizzels, added: “Gulliver’s visitors love to get into the Halloween mood by dressing up to enjoy the trick and treating - and the treats are on us at Swizzels!”

Gulliver’s Trick & Treat Week runs from Saturday 21 October until Sunday, October 29. Visitors are invited to join in the fun dressed in your hauntingly horrific Halloween costumes, with prizes on offer for the best and most original.

In addition to the Trick & Treat Trail, Gulliver’s rides and attractions will be open, many of them given a macabre makeover and staffed by strange and creepy characters!

Look out for Gully Mouse and the gang in their Halloween fancy dress too!