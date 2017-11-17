Make a splash in Milton Keynes and help make fresh water accessible to all

Woughton Leisure Centre is taking part in the global fundraising event, Workout for Water, for Les Mills and Unicef tomorrow (Sat, November 18) ahead of World Children Day.

The event aims to raise money to bring a safe and sustainable water supply to East Africa, one of the world’s poorest regions.

Offering a number of Les Mills classes for free, the Woughton team have gone all out for the great cause.

Kickstarting the day with a special Les Mills BODYPUMP class, instructor Laura McDermott Brown has gone through years of playlists to compose a unique routine of ‘Africa’ and ‘water’ themed tracks. She will be teaching with Les Mills Instructor Danielle Eades, who already alone has raised over £250 for Workout for Water.

For those that enjoy cycling, come down for a water inspired THE TRIP class at 9.50am. THE TRIP is a fully immersive workout experience that combines a 40-minute multi-peak cycling workout with a journey through digitally-created world. Feel free to bring your goggles, swim caps and flippers to add to the water theme.

From 8am-2pm there will also be the Workout for Water challenge in the foyer area, designed to help members connect with the cause through a step challenge carrying 20kg, which is the equivalent to the water carried for miles each day in Africa.

Charlotte Eastham from MK Events said: “We have gone all out for the day and can’t wait to raise money for a great cause.

“We will also be showcasing our very first Les Mills Born to Move virtual class for children. This class aims to take the effort out of activity by making it fun. Combining motivating age-appropriate movement with music, the classes are ideal for toddlers through to teens. So far we have around 30 kids booked for our preview class.”

Clean water is fundamental to our survival, but 2.1 billion people around the world don’t have access to it.

Just one pump can bring clean, safe drinking water to an entire community and can protect them from deadly disease, help people grow crops and allow children to go to school. Just £312* will pay for one pump.

All funds raised through the global fundraising campaign and one day fitness event will primarily be used to help children and their families gain access to safe water, but also to healthcare and nutrition. Water crises significantly impact children, especially the most vulnerable. When children have to rely on unsafe water, they become weak, malnourished and susceptible to water-borne diseases, which are among the leading causes of death in children under five.

“Access to water is a fundamental right and a life saving intervention. When children have access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene, they have more than just life, they have a chance to be healthy, to gain an education, and to have a brighter future,” said Jonathan Veitch, eputy Director, National Committee Relations, Private Fundraising and Partnerships Division of UNICEF.”

To donate visit https://movetheworld.live/uk/17-960 or call Woughton Leisure Centre on 01908 660392 to get involved.